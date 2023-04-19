A charity wrestling event has raised a much-needed $10,000 for Dapto father Jacob Purcell, who is fighting an incurable brain cancer.
Around 250 people - including Jacob, his wife, Madi, and their daughter, Luna - attended Rock 'n' Roll Wrestling Presents Wrestling For A Cause at City Diggers in Wollongong on Saturday night.
The event was organised by Luke Potter, who was Jacob's neighbour as a kid, as a way to help ease the family's financial burden.
Every wrestler donated their entire night's pay towards the cause, with event takings "absolutely exceeding" the Wollongong-based promoter's wildest expectations.
"I thought we might make $5000 and we made $10,000," Luke said.
"The raffle made just under $4000, which is just unheard of, and there were some really good donations that Jacob's sister, Sarah, had organised.
"There was a silent auction for some items, and one lady bought the air-conditioning unit that had been donated, but then she gave it to Jacob and his family for their house."
Luke said the money raised by the event broke an Australian wrestling record.
"What's impressive for me is that Australian wrestling doesn't make good money and income," he said.
"We do good every show, but to raise a figure of $10,000, I know we made history in Australian wrestling - and every single cent went to his family.
"Everyone was just really touched and appreciative and it was probably one of our greatest achievements as a promotion."
