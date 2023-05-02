Accused thief fell through roof of Berkeley Coles: police

A man remains at Wollongong Hospital under police guard after he fell through the roof of Coles Berkeley, allegedly while in the midst of a break and enter.
Officers from Lake Illawarra Police District were called to the Winnima Way supermarket about 4am on Tuesday, after receiving reports of a break and enter.
Police have been told a man forced entry to the store, before falling through the roof of the building.
He allegedly stole a pair of earphones and cash from a charity box before fleeing.
Outside the business, responding police later saw an 18-year-old man, who ran from them.
The man was arrested after a short foot pursuit.
He was arrested and taken under police guard to Wollongong Hospital, where he remained on Tuesday night.
