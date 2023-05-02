Illawarra Mercury
Warrawong woman Bronwyn Robinson swipes over $3k in hair products on stolen cards

By Grace Crivellaro
Updated May 2 2023 - 8:39pm, first published 5:30pm
Bronwyn Robinson. Picture from Facebook.
Bronwyn Robinson. Picture from Facebook.

A Warrawong thief who went on a "strange" and "unsophisticated" online shopping spree using stolen cards came undone after the purchases were directed to her address.

