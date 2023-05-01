Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Court and Crime
Exclusive

Albion Park's Lauren Mae Batcheldor refused bail after charged supplying meth

Grace Crivellaro
By Grace Crivellaro
Updated May 1 2023 - 8:11pm, first published 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lauren Mae Batcheldor was refused bail on Monday. Picture from Facebook.
Lauren Mae Batcheldor was refused bail on Monday. Picture from Facebook.

An Albion Park mother accused of supplying half-a-kilo of meth per week across the Illawarra will remain behind bars.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grace Crivellaro

Grace Crivellaro

Journalist

Court reporter for the Illawarra Mercury

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.