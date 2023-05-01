Illawarra man 'didn't understand' consent age until rape charges, court hears

Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra man 'didn't understand' consent age until rape charges: court

Grace Crivellaro
By Grace Crivellaro
Updated May 1 2023 - 6:04pm, first published 2:00pm
An Illawarra man has told a court he "didn't understand the age of consent" until after he was charged with a string of child rape offences.

