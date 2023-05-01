A Wollongong meth peddler part of a drug syndicate with tentacles across the South Coast will learn his fate after he completes a drug rehabilitation program.
Matthew Lawrence Maurice Roy Golding was one of the main players of the meth operation in which he supplied more than 800 grams of the crystal substance between March 16 and April 20 last year.
The 47-year-old faced Wollongong District Court on Friday where he received his date for sentence.
Golding confessed to his crimes after Wollongong Drug Unit officers established Strike Force Howley last year to investigate meth supply in the region.
Through physical surveillance and phone taps, police discovered Golding supplied 832 grams of the drug - with a street value of $400,000.
He was heard in several calls organising to meet with associates at various McDonald's restaurants to buy the drug, which he then on-sold to other suppliers.
"I'm in the black beamer," Golding said to an associate while parked at Liverpool McDonald's on March 22 last year. There, he bought 56 grams of meth.
On April 3 last year, an associate texted Golding a photo showing 64 grams of meth on a set of scales, to which Golding replied, "that looks better ... got 21 I'll leave in half hour".
He called the same associate on April 7 saying, "I got $23,500" to which his associate responded "you doing good now, mate".
Golding was arrested in May last year after police stopped him on Mount Ousley Road, finding two phones in his ute subject to their intercepts.
Forensic examinations of the vehicle also uncovered a magnetic box with 86 grams of meth inside.
In court, defence lawyer Analise Ritchie said Golding was currently in drug rehab and is due to graduate from the program in early September.
A condition was added to Golding's bail that if he leaves or is expelled from rehab, he is to report to Wollongong police within 48 hours.
He is due to learn his fate for supplying a large commercial quantity of a drug and participating in a criminal group on September 8.
The court heard if he leaves the program, the sentence date will be brought forward.
Read more Illawarra court and crime stories here.
Court reporter for the Illawarra Mercury
Court reporter for the Illawarra Mercury
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.