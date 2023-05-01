Illawarra Mercury
Wollongong drug kingpin Matthew Lawrence Golding awaits sentence for peddling 832g of meth

By Grace Crivellaro
May 1 2023 - 10:30am
Matthew Golding leaving Wollongong Courthouse last month. Picture by ACM.
A Wollongong meth peddler part of a drug syndicate with tentacles across the South Coast will learn his fate after he completes a drug rehabilitation program.

