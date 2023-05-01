Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Court and Crime
Exclusive

Shellharbour's Jayke Lewis accused of taking stolen truck on 'dangerous' joyride

Grace Crivellaro
By Grace Crivellaro
Updated May 2 2023 - 9:06am, first published 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Shellharbour teen accused of taking stolen truck on 'dangerous' joyride
Shellharbour teen accused of taking stolen truck on 'dangerous' joyride

A 19-year-old accused of breaking into two North Wollongong vehicle hire businesses in one night and taking a truck on a "dangerous" joyride has been granted bail due to his young age.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grace Crivellaro

Grace Crivellaro

Journalist

Court reporter for the Illawarra Mercury

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.