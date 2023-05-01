Shellharbour teen accused of taking stolen truck on 'dangerous' joyride

A 19-year-old accused of breaking into two North Wollongong vehicle hire businesses in one night and taking a truck on a "dangerous" joyride has been granted bail due to his young age.
Shellharbour tradie Jayke Lewis faced Wollongong Local Court from the police holding cells on Monday.
Tendered court documents stated security officers arrived at Europcar on Flinders St and found it had been broken into after alarms were set off about 9.30pm on Sunday.
Security patrolled the grounds and saw the adjacent business, Wilhire Truck & Auto Rental, had also been broken into - and remained there until officers arrived.
Security alerted police to a GIANT brand pushbike parked beside the Europcar office, with officers also sighting the 10 metre long entry gate to Wilhire ripped off its hinges on one side.
Police were alerted to a vehicle sitting on a hoist, beeping loudly due to the door being open, with a knife sitting outside Wilhire's main office door.
About 1.14am, police were standing outside the businesses waiting for the owners arrival when they saw Lewis allegedly speeding down Flinders St in a Pantech Truck.
He allegedly ignored their direction to stop and continued driving.
Officers then chased the vehicle towards Ajax Ave and spotted Lewis allegedly conducting a three-point turn at the end of Bourke St before driving past them again.
Police will allege they continued the chase as Lewis veered onto a northbound lane and into the path of oncoming traffic - missing a car - before they lost sight of him around a bend.
However it is alleged Lewis made an appearance at Europcar about 2am and asked officers, "hey I know this is a crime scene, but can I just get my bike back?"
Instantly recognising him, police arrested Lewis, who allegedly appeared drunk as he began to protest his innocence.
Several minutes later, one of the business owners arrived at the scene and confirmed the truck and a white Ford Mondeo station wagon had been stolen - with both still outstanding.
Lewis was subsequently charged with never licenced person driving on the road, driving recklessly in a dangerous manner, and two counts each of break and enter and intend to commit a serious indictable offence, not obeying a direction from police, and stealing a motor vehicle.
He is yet to enter pleas.
Magistrate Claire Girotto granted Lewis' release "mostly because he would be vulnerable in an adult jail" and gave him a stern warning to address his mental health.
He must comply with strict house arrest-style bail conditions, and can be subject to drug and alcohol tests during any day of the week.
"Make sure you obey them (bail conditions) because your record ... it's building up," Magistrate Girotto said.
Lewis will return to court on May 16.
Court reporter for the Illawarra Mercury
