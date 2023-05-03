Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

Missing man Andrew Robertson last seen at Dapto Police Station

Nadine Morton
By Nadine Morton
Updated May 3 2023 - 12:44pm, first published 10:24am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Missing man Andrew Robertson was last seen at Dapto Police Station on Monday. Picture by NSW Police
Missing man Andrew Robertson was last seen at Dapto Police Station on Monday. Picture by NSW Police

Police are calling for the public's help to find missing man Andrew Robertson who was last seen at Dapto Police Station.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nadine Morton

Nadine Morton

Senior journalist

Breaking news journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Email: nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.