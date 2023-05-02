Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

One in six patients feel threatened by others at Wollongong ED: new data

Kate McIlwain
By Kate McIlwain
May 3 2023 - 12:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Covering the period from the Delta wave in July 2022 through several spikes in Omicron cases, the Bureau of Health Information results catalogue the experiences of 300 patients who presented to Wollongong ED.
Covering the period from the Delta wave in July 2022 through several spikes in Omicron cases, the Bureau of Health Information results catalogue the experiences of 300 patients who presented to Wollongong ED.

At the peak of the pandemic most patients in Wollongong emergency department said their care was good or very good, with doctors and nurses also receiving glowing reports.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kate McIlwain

Kate McIlwain

Journalist

For more than a decade, I've helped the Illawarra Mercury set the news agenda across the region. Currently I'm the paper's health reporter - covering the stories of Illawarra workers and residents in the wake of a global pandemic and at a time where our health systems are stretched to the limit.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.