At 88 metres, this could be the tallest tower in the Wollongong CBD

A 24-storey skyscraper that could be the biggest building in the Wollongong CBD may get the go-ahead.
The 88-metre tall tower, planned for 2-4 Auburn Street in Wollongong, is being considered by the Wollongong Local Planning Panel.
At the moment, the tallest development is the 21-storey Signature in Regent Street at 75 metres.
At 88 metres, the Auburn Street development would tower over all others - at least until the WIN Grand and its 117.8-metre, 38-storey tower at the corner of Burelli and Atchison streets is built.
The Auburn Street tower would be a mix of commercial, accommodation and private residences - with three commercial tenancies, 36 hotel rooms and 59 residential units.
The recommendation to the planning panel is that the proposed tower be approved.
"The proposal is considered to be consistent with the desired future character of the area as identified through the development standards and controls applicable to the land," stated Wollongong City Council officers in the documents before the local planning panel.
"The design of the development is considered to positively contribute to the public domain and provide high level of amenity for the occupants by way of landscaped areas, private open space and the like."
The developer had requested an exemption from building separation requirements within the Wollongong Local Environment Plan, because its northern boundary would be too close to any future building.
"It should be noted however that the variation request is not considered necessary as the development standard only relates to separation between a proposed building and an existing adjacent building," planning panel documents stated.
Only four submissions were received during the public exhibition period, with complaints including that development is out of scale for the area, traffic issues and the blocking of views to the escarpment.
The development is recommended for approval, with 20 pages of conditions.
These include several from Transport for NSW, due the proximity to Wollongong station.
Transport for NSW had expressed concern for "the possible likelihood of objects being dropped or thrown onto the rail corridor from balconies, windows and other external features" within 20 metres of the corridor.
To avoid that, Transport for NSW requested those balconies that face the rail line should be enclosed and windows in that 20-metre zone have louvres installed.
The developer will also need to take measures to ensure excavation on site has no effect on underground rail infrastructure.
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
