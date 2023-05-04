Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local Business

Spotlight, Officeworks to open next to Bunnings Albion park Rail

Connor Pearce
By Connor Pearce
Updated May 4 2023 - 5:29pm, first published 2:52pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Mostyn stands inside the soon to be completed Officeworks in Albion Park Rail. Picture by Adam McLean
Ben Mostyn stands inside the soon to be completed Officeworks in Albion Park Rail. Picture by Adam McLean

Officeworks will open only its second location in the Illawarra at a bulky goods retail park in Albion Park Rail.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Connor Pearce

Connor Pearce

Journalist at Illawarra Mercury

More from Business
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.