Upgraded Bulli Showground could draw new events to the city

A revamped Bulli Showground could see the venue draw other events like the Kiama Jazz and Blues Festival, Wollongong City Council heard on Monday night.
At the meeting, councillors were discussing the draft master plan for the showground, a key component of which is the removal of greyhound racing from the site.
The plan calls for the removal of greyhound racing infrastructure and turning that area into a "reconfigured multi-use space" including sports fields.
The main building and grandstand would also be removed, a large covered area built for markets and other events and new floodlighting installed.
Improvements to the site would enable concerts and festivals of more than 10,000 patrons to be held at Bulli.
Cr Ann Martin said she had been speaking to people from the Kiama Jazz and Blues Festival about issues finding suitable venues.
She suggested an upgraded showground site could see other events move to Bulli to use a purpose-built venue.
A main talking point for councillors was the need to ensure all user groups were consulted.
This was in response to an address from Alastair Yorke from the Illawarra Folk Festival, where he noted the festival was not listed among the stakeholders spoken to in the council documents.
"It's important that we as a council are listening to the residents in formulating a great, fantastic new master plan," Cr Richard Martin said.
"I also know that we are going to talk to all the community groups and I think what will happen is we will work with the residents to develop a plan that will be accepted by everyone. I want to reassure the people from the Illawarra Folk Festival you do a great job and you've not been forgotten."
Cr John Dorahy said he wanted council to also talk to Greyhound Racing NSW who, he said, wanted to retain "an option" at the site.
Several councillors saw an advantage in the master plan that it was being designed to fit a range of different uses.
"It's designed to be multi-purpose - that will be key because it is the template we need to use across the city," Cr David Brown said.
He added that, as the city's population grew and space for sports, festivals, markets and other events became a premium "the key is sharing facilities, making as many facilities as possible multi-purpose".
Cr Ann Martin also felt it was a cost-effective approach.
"We can't afford to be spending future ratepayers' money on maintaining a kazillion different facilities," Cr Martin said.
"We need to be a bit more strategic about how we do things and I think the opportunity of his master plan gives us a very good show of what can be done in the future."
Councillors voted unanimously to place the draft master plan on exhibition until June 12. The plan will be revised on the basis of feedback from the public.
