Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

Upgraded Bulli Showground could draw new events to the city

Glen Humphries
By Glen Humphries
Updated May 8 2023 - 9:10pm, first published 6:51pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The markets at Bulli Showground would end up with a specially-built space under the Wollongong City Council master plan for the site. Picture by Robert Peet
The markets at Bulli Showground would end up with a specially-built space under the Wollongong City Council master plan for the site. Picture by Robert Peet

A revamped Bulli Showground could see the venue draw other events like the Kiama Jazz and Blues Festival, Wollongong City Council heard on Monday night.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Glen Humphries

Glen Humphries

Senior journalist

I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.