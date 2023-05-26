Make a change on world environment day

Monday, June 5, is international World Environment Day when people and nations seek to raise awareness and make positive change. Held annually since 1973, the campaign is the United Nations' principal vehicle for encouraging worldwide awareness and action for the environment. Celebrating 50 years in 2023, World Environment Day is a reminder that protecting the planet is everyone's business. The ban on single-use plastics is now a world-wide undertaking that reduces marine litter, protects our waterways and saves our wildlife.
It is estimated consumers throw away 2.7 million single-use coffee cups each day - 1 billion every year. Standard disposable coffee cups cannot be recycled via standard paper recycling because they have a plastic liner. Similarly, existing composting facilities are not equipped to sort, transport and manage compositable cups. The solution? A reusable cup such as To Go coffee mug from Villeroy and Bosh. Your barista will gladly fill your cup, and if you can carry it full, you can carry it empty.
Home insulation is another environmental enemy if it's made from non-recyclable materials with a high chemical content. Modern building codes require new homes to meet energy efficiency standards including insulation. Choosing a product such as Earthwool from Knauf Insulation will reduce energy costs as well as your home's carbon footprint.
E-waste, or electronic waste, is any item with a plug, battery or power cord. When e-waste goes to landfill it contaminates soil which transfers to waterways and wildlife. Lead, silver and zinc are core materials that can harvested from e-waste and recycled. Kettle on the blink? Contact your local council to find your nearest e-waste drop-off point. It's free and you'll be helping our environment for the next generation. Visit un.org for more information and World Environment Day and United Nations campaign to combat plastic pollution.
