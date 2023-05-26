Illawarra Mercury
Make a change on world environment day

By Your Home
May 26 2023 - 4:30pm
Home insulation made from recycled materials, for a better world. Pictures suppled
Monday, June 5, is international World Environment Day when people and nations seek to raise awareness and make positive change. Held annually since 1973, the campaign is the United Nations' principal vehicle for encouraging worldwide awareness and action for the environment. Celebrating 50 years in 2023, World Environment Day is a reminder that protecting the planet is everyone's business. The ban on single-use plastics is now a world-wide undertaking that reduces marine litter, protects our waterways and saves our wildlife.

