Make a change on world environment day

E-waste, or electronic waste, is any item with a plug, battery or power cord. When e-waste goes to landfill it contaminates soil which transfers to waterways and wildlife. Lead, silver and zinc are core materials that can harvested from e-waste and recycled. Kettle on the blink? Contact your local council to find your nearest e-waste drop-off point. It's free and you'll be helping our environment for the next generation. Visit un.org for more information and World Environment Day and United Nations campaign to combat plastic pollution.