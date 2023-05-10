Dazzling bright lights now catch your eye as you head to the bistro at Beaton Park Tennis Club. but they aren't pokies.
A room filled with classic pinball machines now resides at the venue thanks to the 12-month-old Illawarra Pinball Club.
President and long-time pinball enthusiast Rob Rusak said they had outgrown their last two venues so eventually found a home in Gwynneville with 12 machines delivered last week - and anyone can play them.
"Every time you shoot the ball up something new happens," Rusak said. "It's never the same game twice."
On Tuesday, Beaton Park saw 35 regular members - men, women and kids - turn up for their weekly tournament.
Rusak said finding the club helped fill a loneliness left after his children grew up and his wife passed away.
"In the end it's given me some sort of purpose again," he said. "It's a good little outlet and something good to do."
The club was founded by Paul Soutter who started a Facebook page to find people to play with over a beer, and has now grown to have hundreds of members.
One of those members is former Australia's number one player (he's currently ranked second), Paul Jones, who has been playing the game at "every corner shop" since he was a kid.
Competitively he's been in the game for the last decade, since about the same time he started his collection of the glorious machines which has grown to 23 that live in a "designated games room" under his house.
"It's a world under glass," Jones said.
"Every game is different ... it's not like a programmed arcade game, there's no pattern. You've just got to play the game and expected the unexpected."
He's been part of the club since its inception and loves they have a permanent space at the tennis club to hang-out with like-minded people each week.
"It's the first thing you see when you walk in, and they draw you in - the flashing lights and animation," Jones said.
If you're not ready to join the Pinball Club you can dip your toe in any day of the week, while there's also a free arcade machine programmed with 999 games like Pac-Man and Frogger.
You can read our stories without having to sign in all the time by downloading the app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.