For almost six months, the Wonder Apartments development has sat unfinished.
Weeds grow high around the site fencing at Young Street in Wollongong and if there are ever any workers behind that fence, they're only cleaning up, not building anything.
That's because the development has been subject to both a stop work order and a prohibition order since the end of November.
The Wonder Apartments website said it is "poised to become an icon of the Wollongong skyline". Right now, it's just an eyesore.
And perhaps the cause of stress to those who purchased an apartment off the plan 18 months ago at prices of at least $600,000 and are still waiting to even get an idea of when they can move in.
NSW Building Commissioner David Chandler - who had slapped previous bans on the site - issued the stop work order after an inspection on October 31.
The order related to a lack of updated construction documents being submitted to the NSW Planning Portal.
Mr Chandler said carrying out construction without those updated documents put at risk components "critical to the safety and integrity of the development".
The prohibition order issued on November 30, revealed "serious" structural issues at the site.
On level six of the development Assistant Building Commissioner Matthew Whitton discovered "honeycombing and structural cracking" of the concrete.
"The honeycombing and cracking indicates to me that the structural integrity of this wall is reduced making it inadequate to support weight placed upon it including the weight of upper levels of the building," the prohibition order stated.
On the same level, gaps between concrete and another load-bearing wall were discovered.
One level up there was a "misalignment" involving a load-bearing wall, that Assistant Commissioner Whitten said raised concerns about the building's stability.
The order bans the issuing of an occupation certificate.
A new developer has taken over the project from Wonderfield, according to a spokeswoman for the as-yet-unnamed company.
She also said a new builder has been employed on the site.
She said the bans placed by Fair Trading are expected to be lifted soon.
Our news app has had a makeover, making it faster and giving you access to even more great content. Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store and Google Play.
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.