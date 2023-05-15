State's political leaders pay tribute to Steven Tougher

Both state leaders paid tribute to the life of paramedic Steven Tougher on the floor of parliament.
The paramedic, who attended Bulli High School, was fatally stabbed in the car park of a Campbelltown fast food restaurant in April.
Mr Tougher's wife Maddie, parents Jill and Jeff and sister Jess were in parliament to hear the speeches.
"In the face of unimaginable grief, unspeakable loss and with "hearts smashed", as Jeff has described it, the Tougher family have given," Premier Chris Minns said.
"When the whole world would expect them to close ranks and withdraw into their grief, they did the opposite.
"They let us in. They opened up to us and shared the best of Steven with all of us. They spoke to us.
"They are a family that sees Steven with clear eyes and deep pride and a family that nurtured Steven's vocation to serve his community."
Premier Minns said Mr Tougher had a strong sense of natural justice, filled a room with warmth and spent his career focused on helping others and saving lives.
"On behalf of the government, the Legislative Assembly and the people of NSW, it is my privilege to honour Steven Tougher's sacrifice and service," he said.
"Steven's legacy is best measured in the people he helped, the tragedies he averted and the lives he saved."
Opposition leader Mark Speakman said Mr Tougher was "known for his kindness, empathy and unwavering commitment as a highly professional paramedic".
He added that his death was a reminder of how paramedics and other emergency service workers regularly put themselves in harm's way to help others.
"I am confident that Steven's legacy will live on through each person to whom he provided care and support," Mr Speakman said.
"His death is a reminder to us all of the risks and challenges that our first responders face every day.
"It is a call for us to be thankful for the selfless service of staff and volunteers. We all owe our paramedics, nurses and doctors an immense debt of gratitude."
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, state and federal politics, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
