In the meantime, however, their insurance premium has gone from $1600 to $8000 a year. After shopping around and being knocked back multiple times the family was able to find a cheaper deal at about $5500, but the Comerfords are one of a growing number of Illawarra residents who are being told their homes are uninsurable or being hit with eye-watering rises in their premiums after successive flood events inundate the region.