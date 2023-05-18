Illawarra Mercury
Wollongong Cleanaway garbage truck drivers and TWU South Coast and Southern members go on strike

Connor Pearce
By Connor Pearce
Updated May 18 2023 - 6:16pm, first published 4:00pm
Cleanaway workers on strike outside the Unanderra yard on Wednesday. Picture supplied
Cleanaway workers on strike outside the Unanderra yard on Wednesday. Picture supplied

Hundreds of commercial bins in Wollongong were not picked up yesterday after garbage truck drivers working for waste operator Cleanaway walked off the job.

