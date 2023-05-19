Kanahooka author and former paratrooper Chris Allen knows plenty of people who have been touched by prostate cancer or mental health issues.
He wants to make a difference so this Sunday, Mr Allen and his motorcycle - a Triumph Thunderbird LT - will take part for the first time in the Distinguished Gentleman's Ride, raising awareness of and money for men's health on behalf of Movember.
Mental health is an issue close to Mr Allen, especially given his experience in the Defence Force and law enforcement.
After being discharged from the Army as a major in the 1990s, he worked in humanitarian aid in East Timor, joined the Australian Protective Service, headed up security for the Sydney Opera House, and became Sheriff of NSW.
He first took up motorcycle riding several years ago as a way of getting through a tough time.
"It gave me something completely different to focus on," Mr Allen said.
He also knows numerous people affected by prostate cancer.
"I have a number of friends who've been dealing with mental issues, and a number of friends who are dealing with prostate cancer still," Mr Allen said.
Since advertising his involvement in the Distinguished Gentleman's Ride, he said, even more friends had confided that they were also battling prostate cancer or had lost their fathers to the illness.
Not only that, Mr Allen is the father of two boys aged 13 and 10, and he hopes to make a positive difference to their future.
So far Mr Allen has raised over $3700, far surpassing his target - something he credits to his "modest" following, saying people jumped to chip in when he put the call out.
This will be the seventh year the Distinguished Gentleman's Ride has taken place in Wollongong, with City Coast Motorcycles owners Jane and Tim Sim organising the event.
The eye-catching ride sees participants don dapper clothing and ride classic and vintage-style motorcycles, which is a requisite to taking part (this year cruisers are allowed, which has opened the door to Mr Allen).
Despite the name, both women and men can join, with a growing number of female participants joining in.
The Distinguished Gentleman's Ride is an international event, taking place in locations across the globe.
While Wollongong does not sit at the top of the pile in terms of participant numbers, it packs a punch when it comes to fundraising dollars, consistently placing in the top 10 the past few years.
The almost 250 Wollongong riders have raised over $95,700 and Mrs Sim expects that figure to crack $100,000.
The city boasts one of the top fundraising teams in the world, Team Four Cure, and former rugby league star Paul McGregor and Superbike world champion Troy Corser are among those joining the ride.
Since coming to Wollongong, the event has raised over $600,000.
For more information or to donate to a local rider, visit the Distinguished Gentleman's Ride website.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
