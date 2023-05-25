Illawarra Mercury
Home/Newsletters/Property Summary

Another property suburb price record set - this time in Shell Cove

May 25 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The home at 4 Seaside Avenue, Shell Cove sold off-market last week to a local buyer.
The home at 4 Seaside Avenue, Shell Cove sold off-market last week to a local buyer.

Making headlines this week is the sale of a Hamptons-style home at Shell Cove, which smashed the previous residential price record for the suburb by more than $2 million.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.