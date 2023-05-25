Another property suburb price record set - this time in Shell Cove

Making headlines this week is the sale of a Hamptons-style home at Shell Cove, which smashed the previous residential price record for the suburb by more than $2 million.
It's also the second time this month that a whole new suburb price benchmark has been set in an Illawarra location.
The home at 4 Seaside Avenue, Shell Cove sold off-market last week to a local buyer.
CoreLogic records show the property sold for $5 million.
A luxury serviced apartment building, a project of high-profile developer and businessman Michael Corban, has been dubbed a "game-changer" for Wollongong's city centre.
Wollongong City Council recently granted approval for the construction of a new tourism-based luxury serviced apartment building.
The site is owned by Mr Corban, a long-time property developer whose past successes include the development of the Northbeach International Hotel in the early 1980s, now known as the Novotel Wollongong Northbeach.
The nine-storey building will feature a total of 47 serviced apartments.
After more than a decade of ownership, the owner of Bulli's derelict Denmark Hotel site has decided to move on from his long-time redevelopment plans.
Therefore, the heritage-listed building with well over a century of history is now for sale, and due to be auctioned on June 24.
The owner, Sydney-based Sean Hannon said it was just the "right time" to sell.
A luxury guesthouse at Berry with an asking price of up to $3500 a night has been recognised among the best short-term holiday lets in the country.
Online short-term holiday rental platform Stayz recently announced the 2023 Holiday Home of the Year Awards.
The 'Sinclairs of Berry' farmhouse, located in the heart of Berry won silver. The home is also for sale, with a $5.5 million price guide.
Meanwhile, lifestyle markets such as the Illawarra have recorded among the largest annual declines in house values of the country's major regions, a new report says.
However, in recent months there have been signs of recovery, and others believe the market in the region has "bottomed out".
Lastly, check out the latest House of the Week - you can breathe in the fresh country air, gaze at the relaxing view and soak up the sunshine as you take it all in.
-Brendan Crabb, Illawarra Mercury property reporter
