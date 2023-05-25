A dream country escape in Jamberoo

House of the Week
Bed 4 | Bath 3 | Car 6
Breathe in the fresh country air, gaze at the relaxing view and soak up the sunshine as you take it all in.
"The owners have managed very successfully to have everything on one acre (4046sqm)," principal/owner Vivienne Marris of Elders Jamberoo said.
"There is a stunning home, massive shed, pristine swimming pool plus a pool house, veggies, chickens and a wraparound 360 degree view.
"The full uninterrupted northerly view of Jamberoo's rolling hills is on everybody's wish list if living in the country is their idea of peace."
Positioned in a north-facing direction, this family home has floor to ceiling windows that reveal the green hills and pastures as far as the eye can see.
Indoor/outdoor living is seamless with both covered and open areas to catch up with family and friends.
Keep warm in winter and cool in summer with the rich timber floors that offer natural thermal heating.
There's also an open fire in a cosy nook to relax and curl up with a good book.
The kitchen overlooks one of the many living spaces which has a servery to the pizza oven that is sure to delight the family.
Relax in the stunning main bedroom with an exquisite en suite where you can luxuriate in the free-standing bath while enjoying the superb views.
The large living space (with bathroom and sleeping accommodation) is a great place to entertain or use as a home office, hobby space or a yoga studio.
The pristine swimming pool has a handy pool house and plenty of storage space with a massive 9m by 8m garage and a mezzanine loft space.
Two other drawcards are the 220,000 litres of stored water and solar power that generates more power than the family needs. Of course there is plenty of parking too.
"This property would suit early retirees who still enjoy gardens and space or for a multi-generational family plus a wonderful area for a yoga studio or to work from home," Vivienne added.
The location is hard to beat - approximately five minutes to Jamberoo village and approximately 15 minutes to Kiama's beaches and cafes.
Arrange an inspection to see all that this country property has to offer.
Contact Vivienne from Elders Jamberoo on 0402 101 343 - available seven days by appointment.
