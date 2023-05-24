A Wollongong hotel worker who was allegedly almost bashed to death has been left with extensive long-term injuries, a court has heard.
Amos Baker was working as a night manager at the Adina Apartment Hotel in the Wollongong CBD, when Joshua Dennis allegedly attacked him unprovoked in the early hours of August 30 last year.
Mr Baker was rushed to Wollongong Hospital with bleeding on the brain and severe facial fractures, and was placed into an induced coma.
Denniss, 38, who remains on remand at Junee Correctional Centre, was not required to appear when his matter was briefly mentioned at Wollongong Local Court on Wednesday.
He is yet to enter formal pleas to charges of causing grievous bodily harm with the intent to murder and causing grievous bodily harm with intent.
Defence lawyer Laura Fennell said the facts in the case have been settled, however parties are waiting for an updated report on Mr Baker's medical condition.
She told the court Mr Baker is living with extensive long-term injuries including brain damage as a result of the alleged incident.
"The charges are very serious," Ms Fennell said.
Denniss' matter was adjourned to July.
Read more Illawarra court and crime stories here.
Our news app has had a makeover, making it faster and giving you access to even more great content. Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store and Google Play.
Court reporter for the Illawarra Mercury
Court reporter for the Illawarra Mercury
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.