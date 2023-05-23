Illawarra Mercury
Bomaderry mother-of-three Christine Gomez sentenced for bashing woman at Mt Warrigal

The victim was approached by Christine Gomez on the intersection of Landy Dr and Morgan Ave, Mt Warrigal last month. Pictures from Google Maps and Facebook.
A young mother has been ordered to attend an anger management program after she confessed to bashing a woman in broad daylight at Mt Warrigal last month.

