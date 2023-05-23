A young mother has been ordered to attend an anger management program after she confessed to bashing a woman in broad daylight at Mt Warrigal last month.
Bomaderry woman Christine Gomez, also known as Christine Peck, pleaded guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm and common assault at Wollongong Local Court on Tuesday.
Tendered court documents stated Gomez and the victim were friends for two years however the relationship soured due to rumours spreading among their group that the victim wanted to fight Gomez.
The victim was walking home with a friend along Landy Dr, Mt Warrigal when she saw Gomez approaching with a crew of five friends about 4.20pm on April 24.
Gomez, 20, confronted the woman and said, "do you want to fight me?" to which the victim responded she didn't.
Gomez then punched the woman multiple times in the face, before pulling her hair and throwing her to the ground. She then kicked the victim in the face, leaving her with a grazed forehead and a bruised nose and eyes.
The victim ran away to her friend's house and reported the incident to police the next day. Officers took photos of her injuries and saw a video of the entire incident which was filmed on someone's mobile phone.
Gomez was arrested when she attended Nowra Police Station in the early hours of May 1 for an unrelated matter. She was advised of the allegations and declined to be interviewed.
In court, defence lawyer Elizabeth Parkes said Gomez, who is serving a community-based prison sentence for a separate assault, has unresolved anger issues she wants to address.
Magistrate Claire Girotto was shocked at Gomez' behaviour and history with violent offending.
"I don't know what to say, I'm speechless," the magistrate said.
"She's a beautiful young lady ... she's got to get on top of her behaviour."
Gomez was handed a 12-month intensive correction order and must complete 150 hours of unpaid community service work. She was also ordered to attend an anger management program.
Court reporter for the Illawarra Mercury
