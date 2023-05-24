If Sublime Point walkers are running out of patience with the track's continued closure, they're going to need to find some more of it - there's still no clear word on when it may be judged safe again.
The popular ascent from the end of Foothills Rd in Austinmer has been closed by the NSW National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) since last August after heavy rains caused parts of the track to become unstable.
A geotechnical report on whether the path could be made safe, or closed for good, is being prepared for NPWS but new Member for Heathcote Maryanne Stuart said it had not been completed yet. It was expected "mid-year".
The NPWS website says the track is "currently being repaired or upgraded" but this work does not seem to have started - or committed to by the Government.
The closure has dragged well into this year and is not for a particular section being damaged but because the risk was judged too great.
Ms Stuart gave notice of a motion in parliament to acknowledge the report which was "due mid-year" and thank people for their patience.
"It's not just locals who use it, the track is also a major drawcard with tourists as well," she said.
"I thank Minister for Environment Penny Sharpe, as well as the National Parks and Wildlife Service, for preparing the report and looking at ways to reopen the track.
"I also thank the local community who have been extremely patient whilst the track has remained closed."
No mention was given either way of whether the Government favoured re-opening "Sublime".
When the prospect of permanent closure emerged in February it drew strong complaints from Mercury readers who enjoy the climb.
At the time National Parks Association Illawarra branch president Graham Burgess said there were questions of funding, and whether there was enough focus on track maintenance.
The lookout at "Sublime" was recently featured as the only outdoor Wollongong landmark visited by the characters in the TV dating show Farmer Wants a Wife, as eventual winner Olivia showed her beau Matt the best places in her hometown.
