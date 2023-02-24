Illawarra Mercury
Sublime Point walk remains closed but receives a pledge to push for funding

Ben Langford
Ben Langford
Updated February 25 2023 - 12:09pm, first published 10:55am
Sublime Point, one of the Illawarras most popular - and challenging - walking tracks.

Member for Heathcote Lee Evans has vowed to push for funding to fix the Sublime Point walking track if he wins the seat at the March 25 election.

Ben Langford

Ben Langford

Journalist

Senior journalist writing on the environment. Opinion columnist, independent. We rely on your news tips so please, don't be shy to let us know what's going on.

