A Figtree man accused of supplying MDMA, magic mushrooms and cannabis threw his cuffed hands into the air with glee after being granted strict conditional bail last week.
Mitchell Rath, 22, sought his release at Wollongong Local Court on Friday, May 26 following his arrest the day prior.
He is yet to enter pleas to three counts of supplying an indictable amount of a prohibited drug and one count each of dealing with property suspected to be the proceeds of crime, possessing or using a prohibited weapon without a permit, and possessing fireworks for an unlawful purpose.
Police will allege Rath knowingly took part in the supply of 40 grams of MDMA (ecstasy), 2.4 kilograms of cannabis and nine grams of psilocybin (magic mushrooms) at Figtree on the afternoon of Thursday last week.
It's further alleged he dealt with $5005 in cash, suspected to be the proceeds of crime.
Defence lawyer Nick Hanna argued a lesser sentence than full-time prison may be available if Rath were to be found guilty, adding he has strong community ties and supports his mother who has an autoimmune disease.
Magistrate Michael Ong said the charges were serious however was satisfied any further risks of re-offending could be mitigated through a series of strict bail conditions.
Rath must reside in Figtree, report to police daily, comply with a curfew, and not leave home for any reason without certain relatives.
A $5000 surety was also forfeited to the court. Rath's matter is next listed for June 13.
Court reporter for the Illawarra Mercury
