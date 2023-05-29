Illawarra Mercury
Exclusive

Figtree's Mitchell Rath granted bail after being charged with supplying MDMA, magic mushrooms, cannabis

Grace Crivellaro
Updated May 29 2023 - 11:32am, first published 11:00am
Mitchell Rath was granted bail last Friday. File picture by Robert Peet.
A Figtree man accused of supplying MDMA, magic mushrooms and cannabis threw his cuffed hands into the air with glee after being granted strict conditional bail last week.

