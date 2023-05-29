Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

Shell Cove residents list numerous building defects in new homes

Connor Pearce
By Connor Pearce
Updated May 29 2023 - 6:43pm, first published 3:58pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Garry and Robyn Pomfrett have been battling issues with their Shell Cove home since moving in five years ago and, inset, plywood screening in place of a privacy balcony that detached from another Shell Cove unit. Pictures by Sylvia Liber
Garry and Robyn Pomfrett have been battling issues with their Shell Cove home since moving in five years ago and, inset, plywood screening in place of a privacy balcony that detached from another Shell Cove unit. Pictures by Sylvia Liber

When Robyn and Garry Pomfrett moved into their newly built home on Anchorage Parade, Shell Cove five years ago, the retired couple thought it was to be their forever home.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Connor Pearce

Connor Pearce

Journalist at Illawarra Mercury

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.