Homes, businesses and even a temple will be better protected from fire following hazard reduction burns this week.
The planned HRs will take place in Helensburgh and Bangor, and they'll involve around 60 firefighters and 10 trucks from across the region.
The three-hectare Helensburgh burn starts on Thursday morning in bushland off Cemetery Road.
It will help protect homes directly to the north, a nearby horse facility, industrial buildings, the Sri Venkateswara Temple and swamplands to the south.
The last time the area burnt was 8-9 years ago, however, a part of this HR was conducted a few months ago, NSW Rural Fire Service acting coordinator community risk David Bartlett said.
"It won't really be visible from the road, but people may see the smoke and flames from a distance," he said of people around Helensburgh and Stanwell Tops.
"Be mindful of smoke across the road and if you see some slowdown and put your headlights on."
In a separate HR on Thursday, firefighters will use drones to ignite a burn off Yala Road in Bangor.
"They'll use incendiaries. It's an ignition device where it drops pills, as we call them, into a space and it ignites," Mr Bartlett said.
"It allows us to access areas that are pretty steep. It can be difficult to get firefighters in safely."
The 20 hectare burn is in steep terrain and Fire and Rescue NSW crews will use a drone to monitor the burn from the sky.
This HR may continue into Friday.
Mr Bartlett has urged the community to call triple-0 if they seen any unattended fires in their area.
Hazard reductions and back burns are two different things.
Hazard reduction: Reduces the fuel load within bushland. This helps to reduce the intensity and spread of any out-of-control bushfires that may occur in the future.
Back burn: Is a tactic used in the control and containment of fires. It involves igniting another fire to consume fuel in the path of the main fire.
Breaking news journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Email: nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au
