Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

Hazard reductions will help protect Helensburgh, Bangor, NSW RFS says

Nadine Morton
By Nadine Morton
May 31 2023 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Firefighters say conditions are right to conduct hazard reduction burns in Helensburgh and Bangor this week. Picture file
Firefighters say conditions are right to conduct hazard reduction burns in Helensburgh and Bangor this week. Picture file

Homes, businesses and even a temple will be better protected from fire following hazard reduction burns this week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nadine Morton

Nadine Morton

Senior journalist

Breaking news journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Email: nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.