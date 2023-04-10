Rituals dating back thousands of years were performed in Helensburgh on Easter Monday, as thousands of people from across Australia watched on hoping to be sprinkled with holy water.
Sri Venkateswara Temple's consecration ceremony, known as the Maha Kumbabhishekam, was held to mark the end of extensive restoration works at the sacred Hindu site.
The ceremony is also a chance for devotees and visitors to be blessed by holy water as it's spilled down the front structures, called gopuram, of the temple.
Parramatta woman Priyaa Raj and her friends Sathish Raj and Kumaran S were among the many thousands of faithful who attended.
"This is a very special event," she said.
Mr Raj said "it's really important we don't miss it".
Pon Ratnasingham is part of the Perth Hindu Temple, but he flew to Sydney so he could attend the ceremony.
As he stood waiting in line to be blessed by the priests, he held an offering on a plate, it was laden with fruit, silk, incense and kumkum (a red coloured powder, often made with turmeric, that's used for social and religious markings in India).
"It's a rare opportunity for the people to participate, that's why people come from every part of Australia," he said.
The ceremony usually occurs every 12 years, but COVID and international border restrictions for Indian architectural construction workers to complete restoration works, means it's been 18 years since the last one.
During the ceremony five small, gold vessels [called kalasams] are filled with rice, wheat, grains and spices and are angled towards the sky.
The 4500-year-old practice is held to honour culture, and in the event of a natural disaster would help restore food sources.
Thousands queued for free annadhanam (lunch) after the main ceremony, with the afternoon's activities filled with a procession of deities within the temple perimeter, with chariots to be hand-pulled by devotees or visitors, and fireworks as night fell.
The temple's director of information, communication technologies Subra Iyer said around 30,000 people attended the five-day celebration, including 20,000 on Monday alone for the consecration ceremony.
"Today's one of the most auspicious days for Sri Venkateswara Temple," he said.
This is only the fourth consecration the temple has had since its foundation stones were laid in 1978. The 40-year-old temple is spread across two complexes.
"We are growing and taking the community along with," Mr Iyer said. "We are very grateful for the support we receive from locals and the council."
Breaking news journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Email: nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au
