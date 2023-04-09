Illawarra Mercury
Home/Sport/Dragons Den
Updated

Dragons' Francis Molo faces ban, as Jaydn Su'a handed fine for hip drop after NRL loss to Titans

Tim Barrow
By Tim Barrow
Updated April 10 2023 - 1:44pm, first published 9:39am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dragons lost to the Titans on Sunday. Picture by Chris Hyde/Getty Images
Dragons lost to the Titans on Sunday. Picture by Chris Hyde/Getty Images

Prop Francis Molo wanted to set the tone for St George Illawarra.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tim Barrow

Tim Barrow

Illawarra Mercury sports editor

When it comes to sport - at professional and community level - in the Illawarra, I'm here to provide insight, context and opinion, as well as the latest news you won't find anywhere else.

More from Dragons Den
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.