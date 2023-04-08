Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

Steelers facing final throw of finals dice after heavy loss to the Knights

Mitch Jennings
By Mitch Jennings
Updated April 8 2023 - 3:39pm, first published 2:49pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jordyn Preston hits it up for the Steelers on Saturday. Picture by Robert Peet
Jordyn Preston hits it up for the Steelers on Saturday. Picture by Robert Peet

Illawarra's finals prospects now rest on their final outing of the season after suffering a penultimate-round flogging at the hands of Newcastle at Collegians on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mitch Jennings

Mitch Jennings

Sports Journalist

Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.