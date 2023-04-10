Excitement is building ahead of the start of the new Illawarra District Rugby Union (IDRU) season this Saturday.
IDRU president Tom Ellicotti was especially excited about the expanded competition in 2023 which for the first time included a women's competition.
"We are very much indebted to the hard work of Dani Wilson and Amanda Puckeridge for their hard work coordinating firstly the club competition and what looks to be a strong representative side which will contest the Country Championships at Tamworth in June," he said.
"It's a very strong recognition that women's rugby is the fastest growing sport in Australia."
Ellicott added that the senior men's competition was stable with the same if not better playing numbers.
"Unlike league we will boast a 10-team competition with two grades and featuring some outstanding local talent," he said.
"The depth of senior rugby is growing but as a district all of the clubs and IDRU will look for ways to enhance our pathway from under 16 to senior rugby.
"We will work very hard with NSW Rugby to look at how we can enhance the senior pathway retention and development and we hope to make some key announcements shortly."
Ellicott said rugby would hold onto its turf and continue to grow after what was a very hard 2022 with the rain-delayed start to the season.
"We can only do this with the amazing volunteers in our clubs," he said.
"Our view is rugby needs to be working harder and smarter to support our volunteers, a message we have made very clear to NSW and country.
"Hopefully we see some stronger recognition coming to the grassroots supported by real strategies.
"We have been blessed by Super W. Coach Shaun Macreedy doing great work with our juniors and development. We are thankful for Shaun's time being funded by NSWR. Hopefully we see this expand."
Ellicott added the future for juniors was looking bright, with good registrations.
He said Harvey Cole and Brendan Fannin were coordinating a good structured competition across the age groups.
"Last weekend we had 350 boys and girls trial for the Illawarriors Junior program at Bowral. It was a wonderful turnout. A truly successful and positive day."
The president added he expected a tight senior men's competition.
"The usual suspects will be strong but many clubs have recruited well so we look forward to seeing what clubs like Camden and Shamrocks will bring to the table," he said.
"Having said that, Shoalhaven were clearly the dominant club last year and we expect they will do well, as will Avondale.
"Other clubs have done some reshuffling and the word is we are in for some competitive games and a tight competition."
Visit www.irdu.com.au for the draw.
