Woonona Shamrocks junior Blake Schoupp is Wollongong's latest Wallaby in waiting.
The ACT Brumbies prop is among six uncapped players in Eddie Jones's first Wallabies squad ahead of this year's Rugby World Cup.
The 23-year-old has been included in a 33-man squad which will gather on the Gold Coast later this month for a three-day camp. Fellow Wollongong-product Jed Holloway is also in this squad.
Schoupp was shocked but happy to be selected.
"Definitely in shock. I've been working hard the last few weeks and I was just expecting another normal week of preparation for Super Rugby so definitely in a bit of shock, but good times. I'm just looking forward to the next few weeks of preparation and then rip in," he said.
While the call-up has come earlier than expected, the 110kg prop is hoping to grab the opportunity with both hands.
"[Playing for the Wallabies] was not on the bingo card but as an Australian I've always looked to the Wallabies and it's always been a long-term goal to play for the Wallabies," he said.
"I definitely didn't think it would come this quick but now it's all about working hard to put my best foot forward to be in a position to play if selected."
Schoupp though was not yet daring to dream of playing in a World Cup.
"I think it's about parking that and continue to prep week to week for the Brumbies and trying to put my best foot forward in that regard. Hopefully that will accumulate over time and that will benefit me in the long run.
"I don't want to look too far ahead but it is definitely in the sights, that's for sure."
Schoupp played junior rugby for Woonona before moving to Nudgee College on a rugby scholarship in his last two years of school, where he also played in the Queensland schoolboys team in 2016.
He moved back to Sydney to study teaching and played colts for Randwick for a season, before joining Southern Districts via a connection with now Wallaroos coach Jay Tregonning.
He debuted in first grade in 2019 but was up and down for the next 18 months, playing as low as third grade.
A powerhouse loosehead prop and hooker in the Shute Shield for several seasons, Schoupp was recruited by the Brumbies on a train-and-trial basis late last year.
Before too long he made his debut for Brumbies and has flourished ever since.
"I think it's just confidence," Schoupp said.
"Playing in that Shute Shield and being able to play 80 minutes week in week out helped but the step up, the biggest thing was that confidence and believing in myself in being able to compete at this level.
"And, I think that being afforded the opportunity to debut in round one really helped. Credit to the coaches for continually putting confidence in me to be able to continue to play," he said.
His father Brendan Schoupp said the family was extremely proud of Blake.
"He works extremely hard and he's just put a lot of work in over a long period of time. He's a great young man and we are very proud," he said.
"His selection is a great achievement for the family and one we're very proud of him. I think the best thing about Blake is he's very humble. We're really proud of him as a family. He just deserves it so much because he's just such a great person."
Schoupp snr said hard work was the secret of his sons Blake and Gold Coast Titans NRL player Aaron Schoupp's success to date.
"They just work really hard. Both Blake and Aaron and my other son, Ryan, they all work really hard at what they do," he said.
"They're just committed, dedicated and, you know, they've been training for a long time.
"I sort of had to pull them out of the gym at a young age because for the fear of starting them too early. But, they certainly like their training and probably their work ethic, which is second to none."
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
