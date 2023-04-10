Rainbow shone from above after tragic drowning at Shell Cove

Two hours after a man drowned at The Farm on Easter Sunday, a rainbow shone down from the clouds and out onto the horizon, marking where the tragedy had just struck.
The bold colours remained there for about an hour, with some Shell Cove locals believing it was a "sign".
"Both ends of the rainbow are showing through the clouds," Elka Davies said in a Facebook community group on Sunday evening.
"I thought it was a sign," Amanda Hernandez said.
Just before 3pm on April 9, the Surf Life Saving NSW State Operations Centre received reports of a swimmer in distress about 50 metres offshore the popular surfing spot at Killalea Reserve in Shell Cove.
Shellharbour lifeguards and Kiama Downs SLSC volunteers raced to assist the man, who is believed to be in his 40s, however he was declared dead after NSW Ambulance paramedics attempted CPR.
NSW Ambulance's chief inspector Illawarra, Terry Morrow, believed the man, a visitor from Italy, was in the water for a significant period before he was pulled to the shore unconscious.
"Unfortunately he had gone swimming at northern end of Killalea beach and got into trouble and subsequently drowned," Insp. Morrow said.
"The person had come from Italy and had been here for a short period of time."
It is understood the man was an engineer working on a project in Sydney and visited The Farm for the day.
"All attempts were made by the paramedics, our doctor and our intensive care paramedic to resuscitate the person," Insp. Morrow said.
The incident triggered a full response, including two NSW Ambulance crews from Oak Flats, the Toll rescue helicopter, and a 4WD to access the beach.
"The chopper hovered the beach whilst the doctor and paramedic got off ... the helicopter then moved away from the beach front and landed up along the headland at the southern side of the beach," Insp. Morrow said.
The tragic incident at Shell Cove was one of three in the state this Easter long weekend, with a man in his 70s also drowning at Fingal Spit in Port Stephens Sunday morning.
The third drowning was at the Tweed River about midday. It comes off the back of a horror season.
"This is another tragic day in what has been a terrible year for drownings in NSW and comes off the back of the worst summer in NSW history," SLSNSW CEO, Steve Pearce said.
"The drowning toll in NSW continues to rise and every drowning has occurred at an unpatrolled location or outside of patrol hours."
With the patrol season finishing in a few weeks on ANZAC Day, Mr Pearce reminded swimmers to swim between the red and yellow flags.
"Just as it was all summer, the message remains the same. If we can't see you, we can't save you," he said.
Insp. Morrow also reminded swimmers heading to The Farm to remain near exit and entry points.
"This person had come from Italy ... and wasn't aware of our coastal regulations and safety standards," he said.
"The resources we have to put in place are significant and it makes it more difficult when they go to a secluded area.
"If people are going to be swimming in that area, they should stay close to an exit or entry area, so if anything goes wrong people can reach them."
The Bureau of Meterology issued weather warnings for strong winds and hazardous surf on Easter Sunday, which remain active on Monday.
