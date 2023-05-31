The two sites, roughly 1.8 hectares and 400 square metres in size, are located between the coal storage area and the Gurungaty Waterway.
Adam Tresidder of CBRE, which is marketing the sale on behalf of NSW Ports, said the sites would be suitable for businesses that feed into existing and future users of the port.
"The types of uses we are looking at are ones that are a little bit different to the norm, which would complement Port Kembla, especially to do with defence," he said.
While the sites would be much too small for any proposed submarine base, Mr Tresidder said organisations that feed into naval or other port-based activities would be targeted in the expressions of interest process.
"It could be something as simple as providing parts for some of the subs, having a footprint in Port Kembla, as opposed to being off site."
Other users could feed into Port Kembla's future as a container terminal or a green energy hub, or existing elements of the port including the automotive and bulk terminals.
Future tenants would have the scope to develop the sites as they saw fit within the guidelines provided by NSW Ports.
"NSW Ports are a bit more flexible with making it bespoke and unique to the incoming tenant to make sure that they benefit the port and the port benefits them," Mr Tresidder said.
A dearth of available industrial land is driving interest in the last few remaining parcels of land in and around Port Kembla.
"In terms of sheer vacancy, there is very, very limited amounts of stuff like this," Mr Tresidder said.
The land will go to market in the next two weeks with interested tenants able to apply during the expressions of interest phase.
