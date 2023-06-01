Dramatic police pursuit, but Wollongong van driver evades cops

A dramatic police pursuit on the road and in the sky above Wollongong has failed to nab a van driver who evaded officers.
Around 2pm on Thursday, Traffic and Highway Patrol officers detected a stolen white Toyota HiAce van traveling south on Gladstone Avenue in Wollongong.
"When the van failed to stop, police initiated a pursuit," a NSW Police spokesman said.
"The pursuit was terminated a short time later for safety reasons."
A PolAir helicopter was called in to assist police on the ground and despite an extended aerial search over Wollongong, Figtree and Unanderra they were unable to locate the van.
The police spokesman was unable to provide any further information on the van or its driver.
Breaking news journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Email: nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au
