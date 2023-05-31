Illawarra Mercury
Christine Maresch survived a sadistic Nazi bank robber only to die alone in a Warrawong public housing flat

Ben Langford
Ben Langford
Updated May 31 2023 - 10:10pm, first published 9:00pm
Christine O'Neill, earlier known as Christine Maresch, whose book sparked a notorious movie, died in squalor alone in Warrawong public housing.
Swept away from Wollongong by a Nazi bank robber, married to him at 16, forced to take part in his crimes, immortalised after her autobiography became an "Ozploitation" thriller movie, a survivor of his sadism and sexual violence.

Ben Langford

