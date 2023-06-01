Illawarra Mercury
Wollongong police pursuit fails to nab driver of stolen van

Nadine Morton
Nadine Morton
Updated June 1 2023 - 6:17pm, first published 3:43pm
Polair called as van driver evades cops in dramatic chase through Wollongong
A dramatic police pursuit on the road and in the sky above Wollongong has failed to nab a van driver who evaded officers.

