He decided he really wanted sex and he was entitled to it, so he tied me up. It wasn't unusual; but this night I was at my wit's end. I couldn't get through to him. I felt sad for him and desperately unhappy with myself in this horrible, sordid situation - a man and wife, hurling insults, screaming abuse, unable to love and finally, the way it always ended, with me tied to the bed and being raped.

- From Hostage - My own story by Christine Maresch