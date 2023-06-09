Vinyl flooring is back - it's beautiful and better than ever.

Recent trends indicate vinyl flooring is experiencing a resurgence, with an increasing number of homemakers installing this durable solution thanks to its host of modern innovations.
According to Beaumont Tiles, which recently launched its new and exclusive range of luxury vinyl flooring, the once popular flooring of the seventies and eighties is back with a vengeance.
Beaumont's category manager Alex Morellato said vinyl flooring is quickly making a comeback with the brilliant new generation of timber-look flooring that offers aesthetics, durability and ease of installation.
"Luxury vinyl is getting better with age and the technology is shifting faster than ever to enhance benefits and replicate the real deal," Mr Morellato said.
"Using it for flooring means you can enjoy the beauty for less while still getting the same aesthetic result with pristine printing, and its embossed qualities mean it looks and feels like the real product. It is also a very practical material to work with as it is easy to install, maintain and is very durable due to its water-proof coating."
Modern luxury vinyl even comes embossed with wood-look grain on the surface which means if you decide to take your shoes off it will still feel just like a timber grain underfoot.
The aesthetic of timber creates a timeless warmth and natural beauty to the home, connecting you with nature and creating a beautiful sanctuary.
"It is simple to install - all your builder needs to do is glue it down on top of your current floors whether its concrete, wood or even existing tiles," Mr Morellato said.
The product is extremely durable with a UV coating to resist fade. Also, a wear layer, which is resistant to surface scratches and stains from pets and everyday family living.
Ideal in kitchens and bathrooms as well as living areas. Today's flooring products are water resistant and require little maintenance to keep surfaces in tip-top condition.
"This means you can get your reno done quickly and just sit back and relax," Mr Morellato said.
Try Beaumont Tiles real-time visualisation tool and see how your home interior can be transformed. Snap, upload and overlay.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.