Christine O'Neill's lonely death sparks investigation by NSW housing, plus NDIS commission

Updated June 7 2023 - 4:27pm, first published 3:30pm
Christine O'Neill, earlier known as Christine Maresch, outside and inside pictures of the flat she died in, and the Hostage movie poster.
An investigation has been launched by the public housing agency into the tragic end of Christine O'Neill, who died alone of hypothermia in a Warrawong flat and wasn't found for up to a week.

