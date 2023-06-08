Public opinion was "definitely" a factor in BlueFloat Energy's decision to shift its sights for an offshore wind farm from the coast south of Kiama to the stretch between Shellharbour and Clifton, the manager of its Australian operations said.
But the plan does have support in the community, and the NSW Government's declaration of a Renewable Energy Zone didn't extend further south than Shellharbour.
Information sessions to be held in Wollongong, Shellharbour and Thirroul next week will show the company's latest plan exists well north of Kiama, where some view-loving residents made their opposition clear.
BlueFloat country manager Nick Sankey said he understood there would now be a range of opinions from people in Wollongong, including disapproval.
"Definitely - we take on board all community feedback," he said
"To be fair, we received very varied feedback on the southern side - which, to be honest, is consistent with pretty much all of our projects around Australia.
"So we did receive some feedback in terms of the visual amenities, in terms of concerns about environmental issues. But we receive that on most of our projects.
"We also received quite a lot of support for the project, particularly from the potential economic benefits and in particular, the desire by a lot of people to see Australia rapidly adopting large-scale renewable energy projects.
"Part of why we do engage early with communities is we want to hear a wide range of people's views - we want to hear from those people who want to know more about the project and those people who have issues with the project and those people who support the project."
Mr Sankey said artist's impressions of what a hundred of the 200m high towers would look like about 14km offshore from Wollongong would be developed - but not in time for next week's community information sessions.
"It's very useful and important information for all the projects and that's why we spend some time to develop the simulations and release them to the community at a very early stage of development," he said.
"And we will be making the simulation available when when it is completed."
Mr Sankey said the company had identified "at a very early stage" the potential for sites to the south, and to the north, of Shellharbour.
"We're favouring the northern side and that's primarily due to the proximity to the industrial centre and Port Kembla," he said.
"We've also had the New South Wales government declaring the Illawarra Renewable Energy Zone (which) is going to facilitate the development of renewable projects within a certain area.
"In particular Energy Co, a unit within the NSW government, is charged with identifying how the transmission system can be augmented, enhanced and expanded to facilitate the connection of renewable energy projects.
"So we're very keen to work with Energy Co to outline our proposed project."
Click here for details on the information sessions.
Senior journalist writing on the environment. Opinion columnist, independent. We rely on your news tips so please, don't be shy to let us know what's going on.
