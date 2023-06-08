Illawarra Mercury
Kiama offshore wind farm opposition 'definitely' a factor in shift north, BlueFloat says

Ben Langford
By Ben Langford
Updated June 8 2023 - 6:53pm, first published 5:00pm
Offshore wind turbines.
Public opinion was "definitely" a factor in BlueFloat Energy's decision to shift its sights for an offshore wind farm from the coast south of Kiama to the stretch between Shellharbour and Clifton, the manager of its Australian operations said.

