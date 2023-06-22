Illawarra Mercury
Housing Trust photographic exhibition celebrates social housing tenants

Natalie Croxon
By Natalie Croxon
Updated June 22 2023 - 5:21pm, first published 5:00pm
Jo Fisher, pictured beside her portrait taken by Tim Bauer, hopes a new exhibition celebrating Housing Trust tenants will show that housing stress can happen to anyone. Picture by Adam McLean.
Jo Fisher, pictured beside her portrait taken by Tim Bauer, hopes a new exhibition celebrating Housing Trust tenants will show that housing stress can happen to anyone. Picture by Adam McLean.

Jo Fisher has held a stable job at the University of Wollongong as the manager of its bookshop for 30 years, yet still found herself staring down homelessness less than two years ago.

