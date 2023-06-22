Illawarra's emergency crews will descend on Port Kembla for a mock emergency on Friday in the latest of a series of training sessions designed to keep the community safe.
The simulation will involve an emergency in the grain berth, and a multi-agency response to the busy port will run from 8.30am until around 1pm.
Harbour master Port Kembla and South Coast, Sharad Bhasin, said the exercise will be conducted in the operational area of the port.
"Port Authority conducts annual training exercises at our major ports to systematically test our emergency response measures, making sure we are well prepared to protect people and the marine environment in the event of an emergency in port waters," Mr Bhasin said.
"While there will be lots of action around Port Kembla tomorrow, there's no need for alarm. Practise makes perfect."
Earlier this week crews were put to the test during a mock emergency involving an unconscious worker at Dendrobium Coal Mine.
During the mine rescue at Kembla Heights on Wednesday, crews arrived to find a man aged in his 50s who had a medical episode while conducting a maintenance check on the conveyor belt.
They arrived to find him (the mannequin) dangling from his harness around 30 metres above the ground.
"Working in tight conditions on the conveyor walkway, one team set up a rope system to lower a SOT [special operations team] paramedic to the casualty," Wollongong SES said.
The paramedic 'treated' the patient mid-air before they were lowered to the ground.
"Meanwhile, a second team prepared to receive the 'casualty' from underneath the conveyor and transport to a waiting ambulance," the SES said.
NSW Ambulance Inspector Norm Rees said training is vital for crews and the community.
"We do it so it's well rehearsed and we've ironed out all the technical difficulties before the real thing," he said.
"We do it as close to the real response times as possible."
Breaking news journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Email: nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au
