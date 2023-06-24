Illawarra Mercury
Rainbow Storytime 'welcome party' outnumbers right-wing protesters at Thirroul

Grace Crivellaro
By Grace Crivellaro
Updated June 24 2023 - 4:14pm, first published 4:00pm
A group of protesters rallying against a Rainbow Storytime reading in Thirroul were significantly outnumbered out by a loud, colourful group who welcomed the event to the area on Saturday.

