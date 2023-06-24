A group of protesters rallying against a Rainbow Storytime reading in Thirroul were significantly outnumbered out by a loud, colourful group who welcomed the event to the area on Saturday.
The storytime, held at Thirroul Library for the first time at 1.30pm on Saturday, featured well-known drag queen Miss Roxee who read picture books to a group of children, accompanied by adults.
In the lead up, the event attracted a "small number of complaints" according to Wollongong City Council, as well as many keyboard warriors posting bigotry online.
A handful of protesters picketed from about 11am across the road from the library, exclaiming far-right messages and holding placards. The group attracted a strong police presence.
However they were outnumbered by a crowd of parents, drag queens, members of the LGBTQIA+ community and allies - who danced, cheered, and waved rainbow and trans flags in a show of support for the event.
"Trans rights are under attack, what do we do? Stand up, fight back," the group out the front of the library chanted, as music blasted from a speaker.
They also chanted: "racist, sexist, anti-queer - Nazis are not welcome here".
Renata, who wished to keep her surname private, is a local parent and one of the organisers of the "welcome party". She was heartened by the turnout.
"We want to make sure the council knows the majority of community members in this area really support this type of event," Renata said.
"There's a lot of loud noise coming from one or two people over there (across the road), but it doesn't represent what everyday Australians think.
"Every time they (the alt-right protesters) do this, we'll be here too, to show our support for any LGBTQI event that's happening."
She believes protesters who picket at children's events do far more harm to a child's mental health, than letting them watch a performer dress up to read books.
Wollongong drag queen Lauren Order took to the mic to thank the welcome party for their support.
"It is so wonderful to have a space to celebrate rainbow families, and to give those families the resources they need to teach kids about accepting each other ... and being kind," she said.
"That goes to any family, regardless of sexuality or gender identification."
Lauren pinned a recent increase in bigotry towards the drag and trans community on fear, perpetuated by extreme alt-right political messaging.
"The spaces we work very hard to create - so that our community can feel safe - do not perpetuate the messages these people are portraying," she said.
Miss Roxee's sister, Emily Hunter - who takes her daughter to drag storytime - said there were many false misconceptions about the event.
"It's to show children they can be whoever you want to be," Ms Hunter said.
"I feel like some think we're going in there to read them a story about sex, but it's not the case at all," well-known drag queen Ellawarra added.
"It's stories of acceptance and diversity."
Thirroul Village Committee also extended its support to the event.
"The numbers in support of the library told the real storytime," vice president Elliot Stein said.
Ms Hunter also praised the police and security presence, who were monitoring the protesters and the entrances to the library.
Both groups on either side of the road fired up and engaged in yelling matches during the morning.
Officers had to intervene several times as the protesters attempted to make their way towards the library, however they were moved on.
Some of the far-right protesters, wearing all black, were seen performing the Nazi salute. A man wearing a One Nation shirt was among this group.
A small group of female protesters also emerged on the other side of the road, holding signs saying: "drag shows belong in R18+ clubs."
It is understood no arrests were made.
Court reporter for the Illawarra Mercury. Know something? Email me: grace.crivellaro@austcommunitymedia.com.au
