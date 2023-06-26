Illawarra Mercury
Accused South Coast arsonist Darren Mark Colquhoun claims he lost $18k in tools to bushfire

Updated June 27 2023 - 9:14am, first published 9:00am
Darren Mark Colquhoun leaving Wollongong courthouse on a previous occasion. Picture by ACM.
A South Coast cattle farmer who stands accused of burning his own house down to pocket $600,000 in bushfire payments has revealed the cost of his losses, claiming he lost $18,000 worth in tools.

