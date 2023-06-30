Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News
Watch

Gerroa surfing mum Juliana Scopel ready to 'dance' her way to an Australian Longboard championship

Desiree Savage
By Desiree Savage
Updated June 30 2023 - 4:33pm, first published 4:12pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Juliana Scopel has a dream to win an Australian Longboard Championship but not for herself, she wants to do it for every woman who thought they were "too old" to do something.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Desiree Savage

Desiree Savage

Arts, Entertainment, Breaking News Journalist

I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.