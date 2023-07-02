Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News
In Depth

'They should have to see what they've done': the scars of Wreck Bay

Grace Crivellaro
By Grace Crivellaro
Updated July 2 2023 - 1:30pm, first published 10:53am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Elder Aunty Vida Brown, who grew up eating the clay out of a poisoned river in Wreck Bay, shows the scars from cancer. She's pictured here with her partner Paul. Pictures by Sylvia Liber
Elder Aunty Vida Brown, who grew up eating the clay out of a poisoned river in Wreck Bay, shows the scars from cancer. She's pictured here with her partner Paul. Pictures by Sylvia Liber

Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander readers are advised this article contains mention of people who have died and content they may find distressing.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grace Crivellaro

Grace Crivellaro

Journalist

Court reporter for the Illawarra Mercury.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.