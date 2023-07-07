Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

Mystery Bay rumbles: 3.0 magnitude earthquake shakes South Coast

Updated July 7 2023 - 10:52am, first published 10:39am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mystery Bay, south of Narooma, was rocked in the early hours.
Mystery Bay, south of Narooma, was rocked in the early hours.

A 3.0 magnitude earthquake has rattled Mystery Bay on the south coast in the early hours of Friday..

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.