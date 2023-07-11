They've allegedly struck out at others during domestic violence attacks and now they're on the run from police.
Officers in Wollongong and Lake Illawarra have put a call out for the public's help to track down three offenders Shanelle Tungai and Oliver Piper, and also Talip Kalinkara who has been on the run since 2018.
There has been an increase in the number of domestic violence assaults in the past 12 months in Wollongong and Shellharbour, while Kiama has remained stable.
Data shows there were 711 DV assaults in Wollongong during the 12 months March 2023, this is up 15.6 per cent on the 615 cases reported to police the year before.
In Shellharbour there were 261 DV incidents, this is up 6.5 per cent on the 245 the year before. In Kiama the number has remained stable at 31 each year.
The data from the NSW Bureau of Crime Statistics and Research is the most recent available.
In no particular order, this is who police are looking for.
Shanelle Tungai is known to frequent Barrack Heights and Warrawong.
Oliver Piper is known to frequent Mount Warrigal and surrounding suburbs.
NSW Police is currently running Operation Amarok to target the state's wanted domestic violence offenders and have named Talip Kalinkara as a wanted man. Police have not spoken to him since 2018.
Anyone with information about these wanted people is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000, Wollongong Police Station on 4226 7899 or Lake Illawarra Police Station on 4232 5399.
Breaking news journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Email: nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au
